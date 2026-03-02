Navigating Agency Financing Opportunities for US Critical Minerals Projects, PDAC 2026
The past year has been characterized by a flurry of action by the US government to accelerate permitting and financing of mining and mineral processing projects in the United States. This action has included the announcement of financing opportunities for mining companies from a variety of US government agencies, including the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the Department of Defense (DOD), the Office of Special Counsel (OFC) and the Department of Energy (DOE). These announcements have driven both excitement and uncertainty regarding the programs available, to whom they apply, and how to access them.
This session will outline the various programs, provide practical advice on eligibility and applications, and share lessons learned from companies that have navigated the process.
PANELISTS
Jamie Head
Global Head of Energy and Infrastructure, Hunton
Douglas Dua
Partner, Energy and Infrastructure, Hunton
Mckinsey Lyon
VP External Affairs, Perpetua Resources
Brianna Hanson
CEO, Pathfinder Tonopah
Dennis Bartow
President & Founder, Polemarchoi, Inc.
MODERATOR
Joanna Enns
Partner, Capital Markets, Hunton
Hosted by Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)
Questions: Please contact Sonali Khatokar, Coordinator, Convention Programming, Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)
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