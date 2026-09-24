Hunton Advises on USA Compression Partners’ $600M Senior Notes Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented the initial purchasers in connection with the offering by USA Compression Partners LP, together with its wholly owned subsidiary USA Compression Finance Corp., of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.750% Senior Notes due 2035.

USA Compression Partners, LP is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower.

The transaction was led by Phil Haines with assistance from Henry Havre, Casey Shaw, Kathleen Dill, and Mary Corinne Archer for corporate matters; Robert McNamara, Will Freeman and David Kammins for tax matters; and David Terry for environmental matters.