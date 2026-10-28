Hunton Advises on OGE Energy Corp.’s $750M Common Stock ATM Program

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as counsel to the agents, the forward sellers and the forward purchasers, in connection with the establishment of OGE Energy Corp.’s (“OGE”) at-the-market program to sell shares of OGE’s common stock up to an aggregate gross sales price of $750 million, from time to time through either the agents or the forward sellers, who will, at OGE’s request, borrow shares of OGE’s common stock from third parties and sell a number of shares of common stock equal to the number of shares underlying the forward sale agreement to hedge the forward sale agreement.

OGE is a holding company that was incorporated in August 1995 in the state of Oklahoma. OGE’s primary investment provides electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OGE’s electric company operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, which generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O'Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Jingyi "Alice" Yao and Nancy Xu. Joseph B. Buonanno provided advice on the forward component. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.