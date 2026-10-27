Hunton Advises on Wisconsin Gas LLC’s $100M Debentures Private Placement

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised the purchasers in connection with Wisconsin Gas LLC’s (Wisconsin Gas) issuance of (i) $50 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.60% Debentures due November 1, 2031 and (ii) $50 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.90% Debentures due November 1, 2036, in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Wisconsin Gas is a public utility engaged in the distribution of natural gas throughout the State of Wisconsin and is regulated by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. As of June 30, 2026, Wisconsin Gas served approximately 672,000 natural gas customers. In addition, average asset base for 2025 was approximately $2.3 billion. Wisconsin Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, Inc.

The Hunton team included Adam R. O'Brian, Patrick C. Jamieson, Monika M. Dziewa and Nancy Xu.