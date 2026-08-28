Hunton Gives Back to Mothers of Hospitalized Children with Special Needs

The Houston office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP partnered with The Huntington National Bank to support Steel Magnolia Moms for the second year to assemble 500 “Moxie Bags” for mothers of hospitalized children with special needs. These care packages include thoughtful items meant to remind recipients of their courage and determination—their “moxie.” The bags were delivered to Children’s Memorial Hermann and Texas Children’s Hospital locations throughout Houston, Texas.

Steel Magnolia Moms is a Houston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting mothers of children with special needs. The organization fosters a strong community of support and provides access to services for mental health, personal wellness, family balance, and more.

The Hunton volunteer team included partners Jared Grodin, Tammy Brennig, and Jeff Butler, special counsel Tom Perich, and associates Rachel Morico, Emma Sajdak, Luke Sherley, and Sam Kaminsky.