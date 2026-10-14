Hunton Represents NexBank Capital, Inc. in Equity Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial holding company and parent company of NexBank, on its $150 million capital raise through the sale of non-voting common stock, which closed on September 29, 2026. The additional capital will be used general corporate purposes, including supporting growth initiatives. Since 2021, NexBank Capital has raised a total of $540 million through equity stock offerings, which includes this latest offering.

For further details on the transaction, NexBank Capital’s press release can be found here.

The Hunton team representing NexBank Capital was led by partners Peter Weinstock and Beth Whitaker, with help from associates Betsy Lee Montague, Nate Sans, Sumaira Shaikh, and Caitlin Scipioni.