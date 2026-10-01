Hunton Represents ScottsMiracle-Gro in Acquisition of Black Kow

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP recently represented ScottsMiracle-Gro Company, the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, in connection with its acquisition of Black Kow, a leading brand in soil amendments.

The acquisition complements ScottsMiracle-Gro’s products, expanding the overall portfolio with an established line of organic amendments, mature manure, and specialty soils essential for building long-term soil structure.

The Hunton team advising ScottsMiracle-Gro included partner Kevin Georgerian, counsel Rachel Northup, associate Jordan Sisco, partner Christina Edwards and associate Ave Grosenheider.