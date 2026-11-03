Hunton Represents Delta Star in Sale to Blackstone’s MacLean Power Systems

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented Delta Star, an industry-leading manufacturer of power transformers and mobile substations for utilities and industrial customers, in its sale to MacLean Power Systems (MPS), a portfolio company of Blackstone. Delta Star’s energy solutions business helps ensure depending infrastructure and grid performance across North America. The combination is expected to result in MPS offering a comprehensive portfolio of engineered components and solutions for electric transmission, distribution, and substation infrastructure.

Delta Star, which was founded in 1908 and is owned by an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, employs more than 1,400 people, and has operations in California, Virginia, and Quebec.

The Hunton deal team was led by Steven Haas, co-head of the firm’s corporate team, and included M&A partner J.A. Glaccum and associates Christian Sheets and Chloe Dupree. The team also included employee benefits lawyers Robert Cipolla, Tony Eppert, and Tyler Richardson; competition lawyers Kevin Hahm and Bennett Sooy; tax lawyers Will Freeman and Caitlin Scipioni, and finance partner Eric Nedell.

Hunton’s experienced M&A team has handled 1000 transactions worth approximately $250 billion in the past five years. It represents clients in virtually every sector of the economy, with a key focus on the energy industry. This distinctive approach incorporates clear benefits: responsiveness to clients, common sense approach to doing deals, emphasis on team work, creative solutions, comprehensive advice from initial structuring to successful post-closing integration, and completed transactions consistent with clients’ strategic goals.