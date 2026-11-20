Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP was named a recommended firm in the 2026/27 IFLR1000 Asia-Pacific Guide. The guide recommended 7 practice areas and 9 attorneys across Japan and Thailand.

The following practices were recognized:

Banking and Finance (Thailand)

Capital Markets: Debt (Thailand)

Capital Markets: Equity (Thailand)

M&A (Thailand)

Projects (Thailand)

Project Development: Foreign (Japan)

Project Finance: Foreign (Japan)

The following attorneys were also honored in their respective practices:

Thanyaporn Achariyawong – Rising Star – Banking (Thailand)

– Rising Star – Banking (Thailand) Stephen Bennett – Highly Regarded – Banking and Finance and M&A (Thailand)

– Highly Regarded – Banking and Finance and M&A (Thailand) George Borovas – Highly Regarded – Energy and Infrastructure, Project Development, and Project Finance (Japan)

– Highly Regarded – Energy and Infrastructure, Project Development, and Project Finance (Japan) James P. Bradley – Highly Regarded – Banking, Energy and Infrastructure, M&A, and Project Development (Thailand)

– Highly Regarded – Banking, Energy and Infrastructure, M&A, and Project Development (Thailand) Edward B. Koehler – Highly Regarded – Banking, Capital Markets, Energy and Infrastructure, M&A, and Project Finance (Thailand)

– Highly Regarded – Banking, Capital Markets, Energy and Infrastructure, M&A, and Project Finance (Thailand) Somruetai Noppornprom – Rising Star Partner – M&A (Thailand)

– Rising Star Partner – M&A (Thailand) Chumbhot Plangtrakul – Highly Regarded – Project Development (Thailand)

– Highly Regarded – Project Development (Thailand) Sudarat Siriviriyakul – Rising Star – Projects (Thailand)

– Rising Star – Projects (Thailand) Tanagorn Thimasarn – Rising Star – Banking and M&A (Thailand)

With offices in Bangkok and Tokyo, Hunton’s Asia Pacific practice represents financial institutions, multinational corporations, governments, agencies, and investors in transactions and investments within and across borders of national jurisdictions, with a focus on projects in Southeast Asia, North America, East Asia, and the Middle East. Reflecting the cross-disciplinary emphasis of the entire firm, our Asia Pacific lawyers have a strong corporate, commercial, development, mergers and acquisitions, and finance focus, and are regularly ranked among the world’s top practitioners by not only the IFLR1000 but also Chambers Asia-Pacific, Chambers Global and Legal 500 Asia Pacific. The firm’s Asia Pacific lawyers understand the local business cultures and legal frameworks in the countries connected with their advisory engagements, and have excellent relationships with legal professionals, business leaders, economic groups, and government agencies involved.

About IFLR1000

The IFLR1000 is the guide to the world’s leading financial and corporate law firms and lawyers. Established in 1990, the IFLR1000 remains the only international legal directory dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers on the basis of financial and corporate transactional work.