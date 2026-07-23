Hunton Data Protection & Privacy Team Contributes to 2027 Lexology Panoramic

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP attorneys, David Dumont, James Henderson, Laura Leonard, Aaron Simpson, Lisa Sotto, and Jonathan Wright, played a key role in drafting Lexology’s Data Protection & Privacy Panoramic. The group co-authored the Global Overview and the UK and Belgium sections of the Data Protection & Privacy 2027 guide.

The Lexology Panoramic, formerly known as “Getting the Deal Through”, is a comprehensive guide providing detailed overviews and comparative perspectives on the legal regulatory frameworks across various jurisdictions written by leading practitioners globally. The 2027 issue of Data Protection & Privacy addresses a broad spectrum of topics, including artificial intelligence, data breaches and cybersecurity incidents, digital asset protection, children’s privacy, and more.

Hunton’s data, cyber & privacy practice helps companies manage data and mitigate risks at every step of the information life cycle. With lawyers located in the US, Europe, and Asia, Hunton’s privacy and cybersecurity lawyers focus on all aspects of cybersecurity, data protection, and privacy, including developing and implementing privacy and cybersecurity programs; preventing and managing cybersecurity events and data breaches; and advising on legal compliance with all international, EU, and US state and federal laws. The firm also considers global policy issues through its Centre for Information Policy Leadership, a think tank that provides strategic leadership and consulting on all aspects of global information policy, privacy and security.

View the Lexology Panormic: Data Protection & Privacy 2027 guide.