Latin Lawyer 250 Recognizes Hunton in its 2027 Edition

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s Latin America practice has been recognized once again by Latin Lawyer in the International section of the 2027 Latin Lawyer 250. The firm was named a Highly Recommended Firm in the areas of Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, and—new for 2027—Project Finance & Infrastructure.

In addition to the firm’s practice ratings, the following firm lawyers were recognized individually:

Fernando C. Alonso (Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A)

(Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A) Uriel A. Mendieta (Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, Project Finance & Infrastructure)

(Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, Project Finance & Infrastructure) Andrej Micovic (Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, Project Finance & Infrastructure)

(Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, Project Finance & Infrastructure) Vera Rechsteiner (Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, Project Finance & Infrastructure)

(Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A, Project Finance & Infrastructure) Alejandro Silva (Banking & Finance, Corporate and M&A)

Latin Lawyer praised the firm’s consistent flow of work in Latin America and highlighted Hunton’s “long-standing relationships with multilateral institutions such as the International Finance corporation and IDB Invest,” which set the firm apart from competitors.

“[Hunton’s] deep expertise in working with development banks makes it a natural fit for sustainable investment transactions, of which there is no shortage in Latin America,” the publication wrote. “The firm has helped push the boundaries in this space, advising on debt-for-nature swaps and bond issuances linked to gender equality targets in Colombia. Beyond its successful banking and finance practice, the firm’s capital markets, project finance, and M&A teams are also taking on an increasing volume of regional work.”

Hunton has an established and diverse Latin America practice. For more than 30 years, its team of experienced lawyers and consultants has represented clients ranging from global financial institutions and multinational corporations, to local governments, agencies, and prominent Latin American families.

About Latin Lawyer 250

The Latin Lawyer 250 is the definitive guide to the leading business law firms of Latin America and is the result of more than 25 years of intensive research by Latin Lawyer’s editorial team.