Hunton Advises on CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.’s $400M Cash Tender Offers

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented the dealer managers in connection with CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.’s (“CERC”) cash tender offers of $400 million aggregate purchase price for the following series of senior notes: (1) 4.10% Senior Notes due 2047, (2) 4.40% Senior Notes due 2032, (3) 5.40% Senior Notes due 2034 and (4) 4.00% Senior Notes due 2028.

CERC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy that (i) directly owns and operates natural gas distribution systems in Minnesota and Texas, (ii) indirectly, through Indiana Gas Company, Inc. and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, LLC, doing business as CenterPoint Energy Ohio, owns and operates natural gas distribution systems in Indiana and Ohio, respectively, and (iii) owns and operates permanent pipeline connections through interconnects with various interstate and intrastate pipeline companies through CenterPoint Energy Intrastate Pipelines, LLC.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman and Jingyi "Alice" Yao. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.