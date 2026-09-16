Hunton Advises on Evergy Kansas Central, Inc.’s $350M First Mortgage Bonds Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised Evergy Kansas Central, Inc. (Evergy Kansas Central) in connection with the offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of First Mortgage Bonds, 5.600% Series due 2034.

Evergy Kansas Central is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers in the state of Kansas. It has one active wholly owned subsidiary with significant operations, Evergy Kansas South, Inc. (“Evergy Kansas South”). Evergy Kansas Central serves approximately 751,000 customers located in central and eastern Kansas. Customers include approximately 651,100 residences, 94,800 commercial firms, and 5,100 industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Evergy Kansas Central and Evergy Kansas South conduct business in their respective service territories using the name Evergy.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Jingyi “Alice” Yao and Jack W. Chatas. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.