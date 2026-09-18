Hunton Advises on Evergy Missouri West, Inc.’s $300M First Mortgage Bonds Offering

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised Evergy Missouri West, Inc. (the “Company”) in connection with the offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of First Mortgage Bonds, 5.950% Series due 2036, in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to eligible purchasers.

The Company is an integrated, regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in western Missouri, including the suburban Kansas City metropolitan area, the city of St. Joseph and surrounding counties. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Evergy, Inc.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Jingyi “Alice” Yao and Jack W. Chatas. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice and Leslie Okinaka provided ERISA advice.