Hunton Advises on Xcel Energy Inc.’s ATM Program to Sell Up to $6B of Common Stock

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as counsel to the agents, the forward sellers, and the forward purchasers in connection with the establishment of Xcel Energy Inc.’s (Xcel) at-the-market (ATM) program to sell shares of Xcel’s common stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $6 billion from time to time through either the agents or the forward sellers, who will, at Xcel’s request, borrow shares of Xcel’s common stock from third parties and sell a number of shares of common stock equal to the number of shares underlying the forward sale agreement to hedge the forward sale agreement, under two separate forms of forward sale agreements.

Xcel a public utility holding company with four utility subsidiaries: Northern States Power Company, a Minnesota corporation, which provides electric utility service to approximately 1.6 million customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota and natural gas utility service to approximately 0.6 million customers in Minnesota and North Dakota; Northern States Power Company, a Wisconsin corporation, which provides electric utility service to approximately 0.3 million customers and natural gas utility service to approximately 0.1 million customers in Wisconsin and Michigan; Public Service Company of Colorado, a Colorado corporation, which provides electric utility service to approximately 1.6 million customers and natural gas utility service to approximately 1.5 million customers in Colorado; and Southwestern Public Service Company, a New Mexico corporation, which provides electric utility service to approximately 0.4 million customers in Texas and New Mexico.

The Hunton team included Peter K. O'Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, and Jingyi "Alice" Yao. Joseph B. Buonanno provided advice on the forward components. Robert McNamara, William Freeman, and David Kamins provided tax advice.