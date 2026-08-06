Hunton Lawyers Co-Author 2026 Chambers Global Practice Guide: Ground Transportation

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP attorneys John D. O’Neill, Jr., David B. Horner, Andrej Micovic, and Ryan Pedraza played a key role in drafting the newly released Chambers Global Practice Guide: Ground Transportation 2026. The group co-authored both the “USA: Law & Practice” and “USA: Trends & Developments” sections of the guide.

Chambers Global Practice Guides deliver expert legal insight and commentary on key practice areas in markets around the world. The guides offer practical guidance on doing legal business in key jurisdictions and provide comparative perspectives on regulatory frameworks. The 2026 issue of Ground Transportation addresses a broad range of topics affecting the U.S. market, including freight transportation, infrastructure ownership and investment, public-private partnerships, procurement and concession structures, licensing and market entry, financing mechanisms, environmental and safety regulation, cybersecurity, cross-border operations, and emerging issues such as autonomous transportation and climate resilience.

The USA “Trends & Developments” chapter examines recent activity in the U.S. surface transportation public-private partnership market, including major infrastructure projects and the role of federal financing tools such as the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act and private activity bonds. The chapter also considers proposed federal surface-transportation reauthorization legislation and its potential implications for the financing and delivery of transportation infrastructure projects.

Hunton’s public-private partnerships and infrastructure practice represents governments, developers, lenders, and other project participants in public-private partnerships across all classes of infrastructure in the United States and globally. The practice is recognized in Band 1 for Projects: PPP in the Chambers USA 2026 guide. Members of the team have experience across the full range of contractual arrangements for P3 projects, including greenfield P3s, brownfield concessions, availability-payment and user-fee structures, alternative delivery models, and transactions involving federal and state credit support. The team’s transportation experience includes toll highways, rail and passenger rail, airports, ports, and other complex infrastructure projects.

View the Chambers Global Practice Guides: Ground Transportation 2026.