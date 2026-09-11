Hunton Represents Duke Energy Progress in its $1 Billion First Mortgage Bond Offerings

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP advised Duke Energy Progress, LLC (the “Company”) on SEC-registered offerings of (i) $700 million aggregate principal amount of its First Mortgage Bonds, 5.55% Series due 2036 and (ii) $300 million aggregate principal amount of its First Mortgage Bonds, 6.15% Series due 2056. The transaction closed on September 11, 2026.

The Company, a North Carolina limited liability company and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Duke Energy Corporation, is a regulated public utility primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in portions of North Carolina and South Carolina. The Company’s service area covers approximately 28,000 square miles and supplies electric service to approximately 1.8 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s asset portfolio included approximately 14,068 megawatts of owned generation capacity, 75,400 miles of distribution lines and 6,300 miles of transmission lines.

The Hunton Andrews Kurth team included Peter K. O’Brien, Brendan P. Harney, Reuben H. Pearlman, Monika M. Dziewa and Jingyi “Alice” Yao. Robert McNamara, William Freeman and David Kamins provided tax advice.