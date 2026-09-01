Virginia Business Names Three Hunton Attorneys to the Virginia 500 – The 2026-27 Power List

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Virginia Business magazine has recognized Rudene Mercer Haynes, Todd Haymore, and Randall Parks in the Virginia 500 – The 2026-27 Power List.

The seventh annual edition of The Power List features 500 of the “most powerful leaders across 20 major sectors, ranging from real estate and manufacturing to higher education and federal contracting.” Factors that the publication considers for selection include career achievements, company revenue, the number of employees a leader oversees, the scope of their responsibilities, and their involvement and prominence within their industry and community.

The list is divided into 20 different industry categories, as well as an overarching “Living Legends” segment, with the number of individuals included in each ranging from a handful to more than 70. Haynes, the managing partner of the Richmond office and co-leader of the firm’s servicer advance financing practice, and partner Parks, chairman of the firm’s executive committee, were named leaders in the Law category. Haymore, managing director of the firm’s global economic development, commerce, and government relations group, was listed as a leader in the field of Economic Development.

This recognition from Virginia Business is a direct reflection of the strength of Hunton’s leadership in Richmond and underscores the firm’s 125-year legacy of excellent client service, servant leadership, and world-class legal counsel.

Read the Virginia 500 – The 2026-27 Power List issue of Virginia Business magazine.