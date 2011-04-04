Chambers Global 2011 Recognizes Hunton & Williams LLP

NEW YORK — April 4, 2011 — Chambers Global has recognized Hunton & Williams LLP in its 2011 directory of "The World's Leading Lawyers for Business." In addition to the firm's practice rankings, 25 lawyers are acknowledged for their individual effort, including John J. Beardsworth Jr., George C. Howell III, Lisa J. Sotto, and Surasak Vajasit, who received top-tier rankings.

Hunton & Williams in Chambers Global Guide 2011

Global

Climate Change

Data Protection

F. William Brownell (Climate Change)

Africa

Projects & Energy

John J. Beardsworth Jr.

Belgium

Competition/European Law

Michael Rosenthal

Robert Klotz

Latin America

Banking & Finance

Corporate/M&A

Fernando C. Alonso

Thailand

Banking & Finance

Surasak Vajasit

Corporate/M&A

Stephen John Bennett

United States of America

Banking & Finance - Regional

Fernando C. Alonso

Capital Markets: Securitization

Kevin J. Buckley

Michael Nedzbala

Robert J. Hahn

Thomas Y. Hiner

Capital Markets: REITs

Cameron N. Cosby

George C. Howell III

Daniel M. LeBey

David C. Wright

Corporate/M&A - Regional

Fernando C. Alonso

Energy: Electricity

Linda L. Walsh

Patrick J. McCormick III

Donald P. Irwin (Energy: Nuclear)

Litigation: E-Discovery

John W. Woods

Outsourcing

Randall S. Parks

Privacy & Data Security

Lisa J. Sotto

Projects

John J. Beardsworth Jr.

John D. Hawkins

Raj Pande

J. Waverly Pulley III

Jeffrey P. Schroeder

Projects - Regional

John J. Beardsworth Jr.

Projects: PPP

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

Additional details of Chambers Global's methodology and Hunton & Williams' rankings are available on the publisher's website. www.chambersandpartners.com

About Hunton & Williams LLP

Hunton & Williams LLP provides legal services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, as well as to a broad array of other entities. Since our establishment more than a century ago, Hunton & Williams has grown to more than 900 lawyers serving clients in 100 countries from 18 offices around the world. While our practice has a strong industry focus on energy, financial services and life sciences, the depth and breadth of our experience extends to more than 100 separate practice areas, including bankruptcy and creditors rights, commercial litigation, corporate transactions and securities law, intellectual property, international and government relations, regulatory law, products liability, and privacy and information management.