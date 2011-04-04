Chambers Global 2011 Recognizes Hunton & Williams LLP

NEW YORK — April 4, 2011 — Chambers Global has recognized Hunton & Williams LLP in its 2011 directory of "The World's Leading Lawyers for Business." In addition to the firm's practice rankings, 25 lawyers are acknowledged for their individual effort, including John J. Beardsworth Jr., George C. Howell III, Lisa J. Sotto, and Surasak Vajasit, who received top-tier rankings.
Hunton & Williams in Chambers Global Guide 2011
Global
Climate Change
Data Protection
F. William Brownell (Climate Change)
Africa
Projects & Energy
John J. Beardsworth Jr.
Belgium
Competition/European Law
Michael Rosenthal
Robert Klotz
Latin America
Banking & Finance
Corporate/M&A
Fernando C. Alonso
Thailand
Banking & Finance
Surasak Vajasit
Corporate/M&A
Stephen John Bennett
United States of America
Banking & Finance - Regional
Fernando C. Alonso
Capital Markets: Securitization
Kevin J. Buckley
Michael Nedzbala
Robert J. Hahn
Thomas Y. Hiner
Capital Markets: REITs
Cameron N. Cosby
George C. Howell III
Daniel M. LeBey
David C. Wright
Corporate/M&A - Regional
Fernando C. Alonso
Energy: Electricity
Linda L. Walsh
Patrick J. McCormick III
Donald P. Irwin (Energy: Nuclear)
Litigation: E-Discovery
John W. Woods
Outsourcing
Randall S. Parks
Privacy & Data Security
Lisa J. Sotto
Projects
John J. Beardsworth Jr.
John D. Hawkins
Raj Pande
J. Waverly Pulley III
Jeffrey P. Schroeder
Projects - Regional
John J. Beardsworth Jr.
Projects: PPP
Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy
Additional details of Chambers Global's methodology and Hunton & Williams' rankings are available on the publisher's website. www.chambersandpartners.com
About Hunton & Williams LLP
Hunton & Williams LLP provides legal services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, as well as to a broad array of other entities. Since our establishment more than a century ago, Hunton & Williams has grown to more than 900 lawyers serving clients in 100 countries from 18 offices around the world. While our practice has a strong industry focus on energy, financial services and life sciences, the depth and breadth of our experience extends to more than 100 separate practice areas, including bankruptcy and creditors rights, commercial litigation, corporate transactions and securities law, intellectual property, international and government relations, regulatory law, products liability, and privacy and information management.