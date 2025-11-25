Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that the firm advised TreeSap Farms, LLC in the 24th Annual M&A Advisor Awards M&A Deal of the Year ($100 million - $250 million).

Hunton was lead counsel to TreeSap Farms in connection with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed in the Southern District of Texas in February 2025. TreeSap pursued a marketing and sale process under the Bankruptcy Code, and, following a robust process, was successful in consummating a sale of substantially all of TreeSap's assets for approximately $88 million in cash, among other forms of consideration, to TYFCO, LLC. As part of the sale, TYFCO assumed and agreed to pay all trade payables and to retain all employees and maintain their pay and benefits. When factoring in assumed liabilities and other non-cash consideration provided by TYFCO, the total transaction value was approximately $140 million to the debtors’ estates.

TreeSap, one of the foremost horticultural producers in the United States, grew ornamental trees, bushes, and other plants across 15 farms located in California, Oregon, Florida, and Texas. At the time of its filing, it had over 1,400 full-time employees and more than $205 million in secured bank debt.

The Hunton bankruptcy team included partners Tad Davidson and Joe Rovira along with associates Catherine Rankin, Brandon Bell, and Kaleb Bailey. Partner Phil Haines handled corporate aspects of the transaction, with support from associates Casey Shaw, Kaitlyn Thorson, and Field Daniel.





About the M&A Advisor

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities and has since been established as the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround, and Finance professionals. Today, they have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry’s top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services.

The full list of the 24th Annual M&A Advisor Award winners can be found here.