Texas Governor Announces $50 Million Loan Program for Texas Small Businesses through Goldman Sachs/LiftFund Partnership
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Texas Governor Announces $50 Million Loan Program for Texas Small Businesses through Goldman Sachs/LiftFund Partnership
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Categories: News & Events

As discussed in our previous alert on this issue, the CARES Act established a $349 billion U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide immediate access to capital for small businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19. On April 13, 2020, Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided additional guidance to Texas employers when he announced that investment banking, securities and investment management firm, Goldman Sachs, will partner with San Antonio-based nonprofit organization, LiftFund, to provide $50 million in loans to small businesses. Specifically, Goldman Sachs will provide the capital, and LiftFund and other community development financial institutions will administer the funds. Texas business owners can now apply for a PPP loan and find more information about the program on the LiftFund website.

"What this capital will do [is] provide these companies the resources they need to keep employees on the payroll for the remaining few weeks or so until businesses can begin [the] process of opening back up," Governor Abbott said. Notably, Governor Abbott indicated that he intends to issue an executive order that will outline strategies to begin the gradual process of reopening businesses in Texas.

This is a matter that is evolving regularly.

Tags: CARES Act, LiftFund, Paycheck Protection Program
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  • Amber M. Rogers
    Amber M. Rogers
    Partner
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    Amber’s national practice assists clients with traditional labor relations and litigation, employment advice and counseling, and complex employment litigation. Amber is Board Certified in Labor & Employment Law by the Texas ...

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