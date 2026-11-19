Back to Wright Line: The NLRB Reinstates a More Workable Standard for Employers

The National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB”) has returned to the Wright Line framework for evaluating discipline imposed for offensive or abusive conduct that occurs during otherwise protected activity. That is an important development for employers as it restores a more familiar and uniform standard, replacing a patchwork of setting-specific tests that made this area harder to assess and harder to manage in practice.

The Rollercoaster History of the Wright Line Test

This issue has taken a winding path and has (hopefully) at long last, come to an end. In 2020, the NLRB held in General Motors LLC, 369 NLRB No. 127, that the Wright Line standard should apply across the board when an employer disciplines an employee for offensive conduct occurring during protected activity. A short three years later in 2023, however, the NLRB reversed course in Lion Elastomers, 372 NLRB No. 83, overruled General Motors, and brought back the older setting-specific standards.

That 2023 change mattered because it made discipline decisions more complicated for employers. Hunton previously observed that the reinstated standards gave employees greater leeway for impulsive or abusive conduct tied to Section 7 activity and created additional tension with employers’ obligations to prevent harassment and maintain a lawful workplace under other employment laws.

The Fifth Circuit later vacated Lion Elastomers II in July 2024, holding that the NLRB had exceeded the scope of the remand and denied the employer due process by overruling General Motors without giving the employer a chance to be heard on that question. The court sent the case back with instructions to apply the General Motors/Wright Line standard. On September 23, 2026, the Board issued Lion Elastomers LLC, 375 NLRB No. 41, confirming that Wright Line once again governs discipline for offensive or abusive conduct during otherwise protected activity.

What Is the Wright Line Test?

The Wright Line test is the NLRB’s framework for cases where an employer disciplines, suspends, or discharges an employee and the record suggests both protected activity and misconduct may have played a role in that decision. This issue often emerges when an employee engages in Section 7 activity, such as union activity, a grievance discussion, or another protected workplace complaint, but does so in a way the employer believes violates workplace rules. The NLRB then evaluates what actually motivated the discipline.

The Wright Line framework has two steps. First, the NLRB’s General Counsel must prove that the employee engaged in protected activity, the employer knew it, and the protected activity was a motivating factor in the adverse action. If that showing is made, the burden shifts to the employer to prove it would have taken the same action even without the protected activity. If the employer’s explanation is pretextual, the defense fails.

For employers, the practical question is straightforward: would this same discipline have been imposed if the employee engaged in the same misconduct but without the protected activity in the background? That is why Wright Line matters so much in these cases. It provides a structured way to separate unlawful retaliation from lawful discipline for misconduct.

What Replaced Wright Line, and Why Was It Different?

The alternative was not one single test, but a group of setting-specific standards that left many employers confused and uncertain. For example, when an outburst occurred during a discussion with management, the NLRB applied the four-factor Atlantic Steel test. In contrast, for inappropriate social media posts and certain coworker conversations, the NLRB applied a totality-of-the-circumstances approach reflected in cases such as Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Pier Sixty. However, for picket-line misconduct the NLRB applied Clear Pine Mouldings, asking whether the conduct could reasonably tend to coerce or intimidate employees in the exercise of protected rights.

Those standards differed from Wright Line in a meaningful way. Instead of asking whether the employer would have imposed the same discipline absent protected activity, the setting-specific approach asked whether the employee’s conduct had become so extreme that it lost the Act’s protection under the test applicable to that context. In practice, that meant employers first had to determine which doctrinal box applied and then navigate a standard that often afforded substantial leeway to conduct many employers would otherwise view as plainly actionable. As Hunton noted previously in 2023 when the initial Lion Elastomers ruling was made, that approach increased uncertainty and widened the gap between NLRB doctrine and an employer’s separate obligations under anti-harassment and EEO laws.

What Does the Return to Wright Line Mean for Employers?

Most importantly, the return to Wright Line restores one standard across contexts. Whether the conduct occurs in a grievance meeting, on social media, or on a picket line, the core question is now the same. That kind of uniformity should improve predictability and make risk assessments more practical for employers trying to respond to real-time workplace issues.

The change also better aligns labor-law analysis with employers’ broader obligation to maintain a workplace free from harassment, threats, and discriminatory misconduct. Under the prior framework, employers could face the uncomfortable possibility that conduct serious enough to raise concerns under Title VII or similar laws might still be treated as protected under Board doctrine. Wright Line does not erase every difficult judgment call, but it gives employers a more defensible and more realistic path to justify discipline based on misconduct itself.

At the same time, employers should not treat this as a free pass. Section 7 protection remains broad, and discipline that is actually motivated by protected activity remains unlawful. A same-action defense under Wright Line will turn on evidence, consistency, and credibility. The Board and reviewing courts will look closely at comparative treatment, past enforcement practices, timing, and any shifting explanations that suggest pretext.

The return to Wright Line does not eliminate risk, but it does restore a more workable rulebook for employers who can use this clearer framework to tighten documentation, enforce policies consistently, and make disciplined decisions. Overall employers will be in a stronger position to defend their actions when protected activity and misconduct collide.