Webinar Invite - New Rules, New Risks: H-1B Fees, Expanded Vetting, and the Filing Deadlines That Can Cost You
1 Minute Read
November 4, 2026
Categories: Immigration, News & Events
Please join Hunton’s Shaena Rowland and Sanjee Weliwitigoda as they address the changing H-1B landscape in the United States. This webinar will discuss proposed H-1B fees, expanded social media vetting, the potential elimination of the 60-day grace period, and new filing rules that will impact filing deadlines and case strategies.
Presenters:
Shaena Rowland, Senior Attorney
Sanjee Weliwitigoda, Senior Attorney
Date: November 10, 2026 | 12:00pm-1:00pm EST
Please register here to secure your spot!
Additional Information can be found here.
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