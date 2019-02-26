Hunton Andrews Kurth Recognized in Chambers and Partners 2019 Global Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is proud to announce that 18 of the firm’s practice groups were ranked in the Chambers and Partners 2019 Global guide.
The firm was recognized in the following categories:
- Africa-wide: Projects & Energy
- Europe-wide: Data Protection
- Global-wide: Climate Change
- Global-wide: Data Protection
- Latin America-wide: Banking & Finance
- Latin America-wide: Corporate/M&A
- Thailand: Banking & Finance
- Thailand: Corporate/M&A
- Thailand: Projects & Energy
- USA: Capital Markets – Securitization
- USA: Corporate/M&A
- USA: Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- USA: Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)
- USA: Outsourcing
- USA: Privacy & Data Security
- USA: Projects
- USA: Projects – Power
- USA: Projects – Renewables & Alternative Energy
In addition to the practice rankings, 28 of the firm’s lawyers were also recognized:
- Fernando Alonso (Latin America-wide: Corporate M&A)
- John Beardsworth (Africa-wide: Projects & Energy)
- Stephen Bennett (Thailand: Corporate M&A, Projects)
- James Bradley (Thailand: Projects & Energy)
- Shannon Broome (Global-wide: Climate Change)
- Bill Brownell (Global-wide: Climate Change)
- James Comyn (United Arab Emirates: Corporate/M&A)
- John Dedyo (USA: Capital Markets – Securitization)
- Emmett Bud Ellis (USA: Energy – Electricity (Finance))
- Michael Fitzpatrick, Jr. (USA: Energy– Electricity (Finance))
- Jeff Harvey (USA: Outsourcing)
- Tom Hiner (USA: Capital Markets – Securitization)
- Bob Jewell (USA: Corporate/M&A)
- Laura Ellen Jones (USA: Projects – Renewables & Alternative Energy)
- Ryan Ketchum (Africa-wide: Projects & Energy)
- Edward Koehler (Thailand: Projects & Energy)
- David Lowman (USA: Projects – Renewables & Alternative Energy)
- Fernando Margarit (Latin America-wide: Banking & Finance)
- Peter O’Brien (USA: Energy – Electricity (Finance))
- Mike O’Leary (USA: Corporate/M&A; Energy – Oil & Gas (Transactional))
- Randy Parks (USA: Outsourcing)
- Chumbhot Plangtrakul (Thailand: Projects & Energy)
- Vera Rechsteiner (Latin America-wide: Banking & Finance)
- Jeff Schroeder (USA: Projects)
- Lisa Sotto (USA: Privacy & Data Security)
- Tauna Szymanski (Global-wide: Climate Change)
- Amy Williams (USA: Capital Markets – Securitization)
- Manida Zinmerman (Thailand: Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A)
About Chambers and Partners Global Guide
Chambers Global is an international publication that ranks leading law firms and attorneys from over 190 countries from around the world. Results are determined through interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients worldwide based on technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities valued by clients.