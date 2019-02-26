Hunton Andrews Kurth Recognized in Chambers and Partners 2019 Global Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is proud to announce that 18 of the firm’s practice groups were ranked in the Chambers and Partners 2019 Global guide.

The firm was recognized in the following categories:

Africa-wide: Projects & Energy

Europe-wide: Data Protection

Global-wide: Climate Change

Global-wide: Data Protection

Latin America-wide: Banking & Finance

Latin America-wide: Corporate/M&A

Thailand: Banking & Finance

Thailand: Corporate/M&A

Thailand: Projects & Energy

USA: Capital Markets – Securitization

USA: Corporate/M&A

USA: Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

USA: Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)

USA: Outsourcing

USA: Privacy & Data Security

USA: Projects

USA: Projects – Power

USA: Projects – Renewables & Alternative Energy

In addition to the practice rankings, 28 of the firm’s lawyers were also recognized:

Fernando Alonso (Latin America-wide: Corporate M&A)

(Latin America-wide: Corporate M&A) John Beardsworth (Africa-wide: Projects & Energy)

(Africa-wide: Projects & Energy) Stephen Bennett (Thailand: Corporate M&A, Projects)

(Thailand: Corporate M&A, Projects) James Bradley (Thailand: Projects & Energy)

(Thailand: Projects & Energy) Shannon Broome (Global-wide: Climate Change)

(Global-wide: Climate Change) Bill Brownell (Global-wide: Climate Change)

(Global-wide: Climate Change) James Comyn (United Arab Emirates: Corporate/M&A)

(United Arab Emirates: Corporate/M&A) John Dedyo (USA: Capital Markets – Securitization)

(USA: Capital Markets – Securitization) Emmett Bud Ellis (USA: Energy – Electricity (Finance))

(USA: Energy – Electricity (Finance)) Michael Fitzpatrick, Jr. (USA: Energy– Electricity (Finance))

(USA: Energy– Electricity (Finance)) Jeff Harvey (USA: Outsourcing)

(USA: Outsourcing) Tom Hiner (USA: Capital Markets – Securitization)

(USA: Capital Markets – Securitization) Bob Jewell (USA: Corporate/M&A)

(USA: Corporate/M&A) Laura Ellen Jones (USA: Projects – Renewables & Alternative Energy)

(USA: Projects – Renewables & Alternative Energy) Ryan Ketchum (Africa-wide: Projects & Energy)

(Africa-wide: Projects & Energy) Edward Koehler (Thailand: Projects & Energy)

(Thailand: Projects & Energy) David Lowman (USA: Projects – Renewables & Alternative Energy)

(USA: Projects – Renewables & Alternative Energy) Fernando Margarit (Latin America-wide: Banking & Finance)

(Latin America-wide: Banking & Finance) Peter O’Brien (USA: Energy – Electricity (Finance))

(USA: Energy – Electricity (Finance)) Mike O’Leary (USA: Corporate/M&A; Energy – Oil & Gas (Transactional))

(USA: Corporate/M&A; Energy – Oil & Gas (Transactional)) Randy Parks (USA: Outsourcing)

(USA: Outsourcing) Chumbhot Plangtrakul (Thailand: Projects & Energy)

(Thailand: Projects & Energy) Vera Rechsteiner (Latin America-wide: Banking & Finance)

(Latin America-wide: Banking & Finance) Jeff Schroeder (USA: Projects)

(USA: Projects) Lisa Sotto (USA: Privacy & Data Security)

(USA: Privacy & Data Security) Tauna Szymanski (Global-wide: Climate Change)

Amy Williams (USA: Capital Markets – Securitization)

(USA: Capital Markets – Securitization) Manida Zinmerman (Thailand: Banking & Finance; Corporate/M&A)

About Chambers and Partners Global Guide

Chambers Global is an international publication that ranks leading law firms and attorneys from over 190 countries from around the world. Results are determined through interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients worldwide based on technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities valued by clients.