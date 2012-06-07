Hunton & Williams LLP Maintains Top-Tier Rankings in Chambers USA 2012

NEW YORK — June 7, 2012 — Hunton & Williams LLP announces its Chambers USA 2012 rankings from Chambers and Partners, one of the leading legal directories. The Chambers ranking system is based on extensive third-party research with clients, peers, and industry leaders.

The firm’s rankings include 2 newly ranked practice areas, 6 newly ranked lawyers, 25 #1 rankings for individuals, and 11 #1 rankings in 8 practices for national or regional practices.

The firm maintained #1 rankings nationally in Climate Change, Environment, and Privacy & Data Security. Hunton & Williams was newly ranked nationally for both its Banking & Finance and Tax practices in Texas, earning #4 rankings.

The firm maintained #1 rankings regionally in Corporate/M&A (Southern Virginia), Environment (District of Columbia, North Carolina and Virginia), Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia), Labor & Employment (Virginia), Litigation (Virginia), and Real Estate (Southern Virginia). The firm was also highlighted for both practice and individual rankings in California, Florida, Georgia, New York, and Texas, other states where the firm has offices.

Individuals earning #1 rankings in their respective legal practices include partners Fernando C. Alonso, Craig A. Bromby, F. William Brownell, Daniel M. Campbell, Terence G. Connor, Mark S. Dray, Bud Ellis, Kevin J. Finto, Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr., George C. Howell III, Laura Ellen Jones, Douglas M. Mancino, J. Michael Martinez de Andino, Francis A. McDermott, John C. McGranahan Jr., T. Justin Moore III, Thomas P. Murphy, Peter K. O’Brien, Gregory B. Robertson, Thomas G. Slater Jr., Brooks M. Smith, Lisa J. Sotto, Gregory N. Stillman, Andrew J. Tapscott, and David C. Wright. Partners Charles D. Case, James H. Wallenstein, and William A. Walsh Jr. were Star-ranked.

The firm had an additional 67 lawyers ranked in numerous practice areas. This included Senior Statesmen: Allen C. Goolsby, Timothy G. Hayes, Henry V. Nickel, and Hill B. Wellford Jr. Up and Coming partners included Jeffrey L. Harvey, Aaron P. Simpson, and Fradyn Suarez. Associates to Watch included Kurt G. Larkin and Robert J. Proutt Jr.

About Hunton & Williams LLP

Hunton & Williams LLP provides legal services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, as well as to a broad array of other entities. Since our establishment more than a century ago, Hunton & Williams has grown to more than 800 lawyers serving clients in 100 countries from 19 offices around the world. While our practice has a strong industry focus on energy, financial services and life sciences, the depth and breadth of our experience extends to more than 100 separate practice areas, including bankruptcy and creditors' rights, commercial litigation, corporate transactions and securities law, intellectual property, international and government relations, regulatory law, products liability, and privacy and information management.