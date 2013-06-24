Hunton & Williams LLP Attains 33 Practice and 91 Lawyer Rankings in Chambers USA 2013

NEW YORK — June 24, 2013 — Hunton & Williams LLP is pleased to announce the firm's Chambers USA 2013 rankings. Recognized in 33 practice areas, 11 nationally and 22 regionally, there were 87 lawyers who earned 91 individual rankings in their respective practice areas.

The firm's rankings include 4 newly-ranked lawyers, 26 #1 rankings for individuals, and 11 #1 rankings in 8 practices.

The firm maintained #1 rankings nationally in Climate Change, Environment, and Privacy & Data Security.

Maintaining #1 rankings regionally in Corporate/M&A (Southern Virginia), Environment (District of Columbia, North Carolina and Virginia), Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia), Labor & Employment (Virginia), Litigation (Virginia), and Real Estate (Southern Virginia), the firm was also highlighted for practice and individual rankings in California, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Nationwide, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Head of the firm's global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Lisa Sotto was the only privacy lawyer in the United States to receive a “Star” performer ranking, the guide’s highest designation. Additionally, partners Charles D. Case and William A. Walsh Jr. were Star-ranked in North Carolina: Environment and Southern Virginia: Real Estate, respectively. Individuals earning #1 rankings in their legal practices include: partners Fernando C. Alonso, Craig A. Bromby, F. William Brownell, Daniel M. Campbell, Terence G. Connor, Bud Ellis, Kevin J. Finto, Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr., George C. Howell III, Laura Ellen Jones, Douglas M. Mancino, J. Michael Martinez de Andino, Francis A. McDermott, John C. McGranahan Jr., T. Justin Moore III, Thomas P. Murphy, Peter K. O’Brien, Gregory B. Robertson, Thomas G. Slater Jr., Brooks M. Smith, Gregory N. Stillman, Andrew J. Tapscott, and David C. Wright.

About Hunton & Williams LLP

Hunton & Williams LLP provides legal services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, as well as to a broad array of other entities. Since our establishment more than a century ago, Hunton & Williams has grown to more than 800 lawyers serving clients in 100 countries from 19 offices around the world. Our practice has a strong industry focus on energy, financial services and life sciences, and our experience extends to practice areas including bankruptcy and creditors' rights, commercial litigation, corporate transactions and securities law, intellectual property, international and government relations, regulatory law, products liability, and privacy and cybersecurity.