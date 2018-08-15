128 Hunton Andrews Kurth Lawyers Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America© 2019

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that 128 lawyers have been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America©2019.
Among these recognized lawyers, 10 were named “Lawyer of the Year,” a recognition awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location.
Lawyers of the Year:
- Tyler P. Brown: Litigation–Bankruptcy (Richmond, VA)
- William Brownell: Litigation–Environmental (Washington, DC)
- Stephen P. Demm: Copyright Law (Richmond, VA)
- Kevin J. Finto: Litigation–Environmental (Richmond, VA)
- Mark S. Hedberg: Health Care Law (Richmond, VA)
- Michael Nedzbala: Securitization and Structured Finance Law (Charlotte, NC)
- Michael O’Leary: Mergers and Acquisitions Law (Houston, TX)
- Robert M. Rolfe: Bet-the-Company Litigation (Richmond, VA)
- Andrew J. Tapscott: Real Estate Law (Richmond, VA)
- Gary E. Thompson: Mergers and Acquisitions Law (Richmond, VA)
Atlanta, GA
- Lawrence J. Bracken II: Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation–Banking and Finance
- Matthew J. Calvert: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants, Product Liability Litigation–Defendants
- Kurt A. Powell: Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment
- Caryl Greenberg Smith: Public Finance Law
Austin, TX
- Scott A. Brister: Appellate Practice
Charlotte, NC
- Todd Brown: Commercial Litigation, Employment Law–Individuals, Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Banking and Finance, Litigation–Labor and Employment
- Frank E. Emory, Jr.: Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Banking and Finance
- Robert J. Hahn: Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Nash E. Long III: Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Environmental, Litigation–Intellectual Property
- Michael Nedzbala: Securitization and Structured Finance Law
Dallas, TX
- Michael F. Albers: Construction Law
- Scott Austin: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- David A. Barbour: Banking and Finance Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law
- Thomas H. Cantrill: Trusts and Estates
- Michael L. Dinnin: Commercial Litigation
- John C. Eichman: Commercial Litigation
- Daniel C. Garner: Banking and Finance Law
- Steven Leshin: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation
- David C. Lonergan: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management
- Stephanie K. Osteen: Employment Law–Management
- Thomas R. Popplewell: Tax Law
- Daryl B. Robertson: Corporate Law
- Howard E. Schreiber: Real Estate Law
Houston, TX
- Mark B. Arnold: Real Estate Law
- Michael A. Boyd: Real Estate Law
- Mark Breeding: Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
- Robert J. Collins: Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation–Land Use and Zoning
- Tad Davidson: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Jeff C. Dodd: Corporate Law, Information Technology Law
- Edward F. Fernandes: Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Environmental
- Thomas W. Ford, Jr.: Tax Law
- Mark C. Hodges: Real Estate Law
- Stuart C. Hollimon: Oil and Gas Law
- Robert V. Jewell: Corporate Law, Energy Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Frederick D. Junkin: Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law
- Terri Lacy: Litigation–Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates
- Emily Macey: Trusts and Estates
- Allison D. Mantor: Corporate Law, Tax Law
- Daniel E. McCormick: Real Estate Law
- Lee McMurtry III: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Robert J. McNamara: Tax Law
- William T. Miller: Arbitration, Litigation–Trusts and Estates, Mediation
- Michael O'Leary: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Thomas J. Perich: Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Robin Russell: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law
- Thomas A. Sage: Public Finance Law
- Mark J. Thurber: Energy Law, Project Finance Law
- Timothy J. Unger: Corporate Law, Energy Law, Project Finance Law
- Holly H. Williamson: Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment
- David A. Zdunkewicz: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
McLean, VA
- David A. Mustone: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Miami, FL
- Fernando C. Alonso: Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, International Mergers & Acquisitions
- Terence G. Connor: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management
- Samuel A. Danon: Commercial Litigation
- Barry R. Davidson: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Antitrust, Litigation–Banking and Finance, Litigation–Construction, Litigation–Real Estate, Litigation–Securities
- John J. Delionado: Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense–White-Collar
- Juan C. Enjamio: Commercial Litigation, Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment
- Jamie Zysk Isani: Commercial Litigation
- Fernando Margarit: Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law
- Gustavo J. Membiela: International Trade and Finance Law
- Uriel A. Mendieta: Corporate Law
- Robert S. Rausch: Real Estate Law
New York, NY
- Steven J. Lee: Litigation–Patent, Patent Law
- Michael J. Lennon: Litigation–Intellectual Property
- Peter S. Partee, Sr.: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Jonathan D. Reichman: Copyright Law
- Carl F. Schwartz: Real Estate Law
- Paul N. Silverstein: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Cary Tolley III: Equipment Finance Law
Norfolk, VA
- Kevin J. Cosgrove: Construction Law, Litigation–Construction
- Sharon S. Goodwyn: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment
- Wendy C. McGraw: Litigation–Labor and Employment
- James P. Naughton: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment
- Robert M. Tata: Litigation–Intellectual Property, Trade Secrets Law
Raleigh, NC
- William M. Flynn: Corporate Law
- William H. McBride: Public Finance Law
Richmond, VA
- Kenneth J. Alcott: Corporate Law
- John J. Beardsworth, Jr.: Corporate Law, Energy Law, International Trade and Finance Law, Project Finance Law
- Tyler P. Brown: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Litigation–Bankruptcy
- Kevin J. Buckley: Corporate Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law
- Daniel M. Campbell: Real Estate Law
- Whittington W. Clement: Government Relations Practice
- Cassandra C. Collins: Commercial Litigation
- Alexandra B. Cunningham: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions–Defendants
- Stephen P. Demm: Copyright Law, Litigation–Intellectual Property, Trademark Law
- Maya M. Eckstein: Litigation–Intellectual Property, Litigation–Patent
- Kevin J. Finto: Environmental Law, Litigation–Environmental, Water Law
- Edward J. Fuhr: Corporate Compliance Law, Litigation–Banking and Finance, Litigation–First Amendment, Litigation–Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation–Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Litigation–Securities, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation
- Allen C. Goolsby III: Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law
- Mark S. Hedberg: Health Care Law
- George C. Howell III: Tax Law
- Matthew D. Jenkins: Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Laura Ellen Jones: Tax Law
- Christopher G. Kulp: Public Finance Law
- David Craig Landin: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions–Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants, Product Liability Litigation–Defendants
- John Gary Maynard III: Litigation–Intellectual Property
- Thomas McNally Millhiser: Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
- Thurston R. Moore: Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law
- Lonnie D. Nunley III: Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation–Defendants
- John D. O'Neill, Jr.: Public Finance Law
- Randall S. Parks: Corporate Law, Information Technology Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Robert Dean Pope: Public Finance Law
- G. Ritter II: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Litigation–ERISA
- Gregory B. Robertson: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment
- Robert M. Rolfe: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Environmental
- William L. S. Rowe: Litigation and Controversy–Tax, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
- James S. Seevers, Jr.: Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law
- Thomas G. Slater, Jr.: Antitrust Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Litigation–Antitrust, Litigation–Intellectual Property, Litigation–Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants
- Andrew J. Tapscott: Real Estate Law
- John Charles Thomas: Appellate Practice
- Gary E. Thompson: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
The Woodlands, TX
- Michael L. Dinnin: Commercial Litigation
Tysons Corner, VA
- Christopher Giragosian: Banking and Finance Law
- Francis A. McDermott: Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law
- John C. McGranahan, Jr.: Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law
Washington, DC
- Virginia S. Albrecht: Litigation–Environmental
- William Brownell: Litigation–Environmental
- Kristy A. Niehaus Bulleit: Water Law
- Robert A. Davis Jr.: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Norman W. Fichthorn: Litigation–Environmental
- Andrea B. Field: Litigation–Environmental
- Makram B. Jaber: Litigation–Environmental
- Andrew R. Kintzinger: Public Finance Law
- Charles H. Knauss: Environmental Law, Litigation–Environmental
- Lorelie S. Masters: Insurance Law
- Henry V. Nickel: Litigation–Environmental
- Charles D. Ossola: Litigation–Intellectual Property, Litigation–Patent
- Brian M. Zimmet: Energy Law
Recognition by Best Lawyers®is based entirely on peer-review. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical region and legal practice area. Best Lawyers employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.