128 Hunton Andrews Kurth Lawyers Recognized by The Best Lawyers in America© 2019

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that 128 lawyers have been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America©2019.

Among these recognized lawyers, 10 were named “Lawyer of the Year,” a recognition awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location.

Lawyers of the Year:

Tyler P. Brown : Litigation–Bankruptcy (Richmond, VA)

: Litigation–Bankruptcy (Richmond, VA) William Brownell : Litigation–Environmental (Washington, DC)

: Litigation–Environmental (Washington, DC) Stephen P. Demm : Copyright Law (Richmond, VA)

: Copyright Law (Richmond, VA) Kevin J. Finto : Litigation–Environmental (Richmond, VA)

: Litigation–Environmental (Richmond, VA) Mark S. Hedberg : Health Care Law (Richmond, VA)

: Health Care Law (Richmond, VA) Michael Nedzbala : Securitization and Structured Finance Law (Charlotte, NC)

: Securitization and Structured Finance Law (Charlotte, NC) Michael O’Leary : Mergers and Acquisitions Law (Houston, TX)

: Mergers and Acquisitions Law (Houston, TX) Robert M. Rolfe : Bet-the-Company Litigation (Richmond, VA)

: Bet-the-Company Litigation (Richmond, VA) Andrew J. Tapscott : Real Estate Law (Richmond, VA)

: Real Estate Law (Richmond, VA) Gary E. Thompson: Mergers and Acquisitions Law (Richmond, VA)

Atlanta, GA

Lawrence J. Bracken II : Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation–Banking and Finance

: Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation–Banking and Finance Matthew J. Calvert : Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants, Product Liability Litigation–Defendants

: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants, Product Liability Litigation–Defendants Kurt A. Powell : Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment

: Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment Caryl Greenberg Smith: Public Finance Law

Austin, TX

Scott A. Brister: Appellate Practice

Charlotte, NC

Todd Brown : Commercial Litigation, Employment Law–Individuals, Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Banking and Finance, Litigation–Labor and Employment

: Commercial Litigation, Employment Law–Individuals, Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Banking and Finance, Litigation–Labor and Employment Frank E. Emory, Jr.: Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Banking and Finance

Robert J. Hahn : Securities/Capital Markets Law

: Securities/Capital Markets Law Nash E. Long III : Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Environmental, Litigation–Intellectual Property

: Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Environmental, Litigation–Intellectual Property Michael Nedzbala: Securitization and Structured Finance Law

Dallas, TX

Michael F. Albers : Construction Law

: Construction Law Scott Austin : Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law David A. Barbour : Banking and Finance Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law

: Banking and Finance Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law Thomas H. Cantrill : Trusts and Estates

: Trusts and Estates Michael L. Dinnin : Commercial Litigation

: Commercial Litigation John C. Eichman : Commercial Litigation

: Commercial Litigation Daniel C. Garner : Banking and Finance Law

: Banking and Finance Law Steven Leshin : Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation

: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation David C. Lonergan : Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management

: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management Stephanie K. Osteen : Employment Law–Management

: Employment Law–Management Thomas R. Popplewell : Tax Law

: Tax Law Daryl B. Robertson : Corporate Law

: Corporate Law Howard E. Schreiber: Real Estate Law

Houston, TX

Mark B. Arnold : Real Estate Law

: Real Estate Law Michael A. Boyd : Real Estate Law

: Real Estate Law Mark Breeding : Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

: Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law Robert J. Collins : Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation–Land Use and Zoning

: Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation–Land Use and Zoning Tad Davidson : Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Jeff C. Dodd : Corporate Law, Information Technology Law

: Corporate Law, Information Technology Law Edward F. Fernandes : Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Environmental

: Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Environmental Thomas W. Ford, Jr. : Tax Law

: Tax Law Mark C. Hodges : Real Estate Law

: Real Estate Law Stuart C. Hollimon : Oil and Gas Law

: Oil and Gas Law Robert V. Jewell : Corporate Law, Energy Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

: Corporate Law, Energy Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Frederick D. Junkin : Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

: Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law Terri Lacy : Litigation–Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates

: Litigation–Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates Emily Macey : Trusts and Estates

: Trusts and Estates Allison D. Mantor : Corporate Law, Tax Law

: Corporate Law, Tax Law Daniel E. McCormick : Real Estate Law

: Real Estate Law Lee McMurtry III : Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law Robert J. McNamara : Tax Law

: Tax Law William T. Miller : Arbitration, Litigation–Trusts and Estates, Mediation

: Arbitration, Litigation–Trusts and Estates, Mediation Michael O'Leary : Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Thomas J. Perich : Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

: Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Robin Russell : Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law

: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law Thomas A. Sage : Public Finance Law

: Public Finance Law Mark J. Thurber : Energy Law, Project Finance Law

: Energy Law, Project Finance Law Timothy J. Unger : Corporate Law, Energy Law, Project Finance Law

: Corporate Law, Energy Law, Project Finance Law Holly H. Williamson : Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment

: Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment David A. Zdunkewicz: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

McLean, VA

David A. Mustone: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Miami, FL

Fernando C. Alonso : Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, International Mergers & Acquisitions

: Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, International Mergers & Acquisitions Terence G. Connor : Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management

: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management Samuel A. Danon : Commercial Litigation

: Commercial Litigation Barry R. Davidson : Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Antitrust, Litigation–Banking and Finance, Litigation–Construction, Litigation–Real Estate, Litigation–Securities

: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Antitrust, Litigation–Banking and Finance, Litigation–Construction, Litigation–Real Estate, Litigation–Securities John J. Delionado : Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense–White-Collar

: Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense–White-Collar Juan C. Enjamio : Commercial Litigation, Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment

: Commercial Litigation, Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment Jamie Zysk Isani : Commercial Litigation

: Commercial Litigation Fernando Margarit : Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law

: Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law Gustavo J. Membiela : International Trade and Finance Law

: International Trade and Finance Law Uriel A. Mendieta : Corporate Law

: Corporate Law Robert S. Rausch: Real Estate Law

New York, NY

Steven J. Lee : Litigation–Patent, Patent Law

: Litigation–Patent, Patent Law Michael J. Lennon : Litigation–Intellectual Property

: Litigation–Intellectual Property Peter S. Partee, Sr. : Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Jonathan D. Reichman : Copyright Law

: Copyright Law Carl F. Schwartz : Real Estate Law

: Real Estate Law Paul N. Silverstein : Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Cary Tolley III: Equipment Finance Law

Norfolk, VA

Kevin J. Cosgrove : Construction Law, Litigation–Construction

: Construction Law, Litigation–Construction Sharon S. Goodwyn : Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment

: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment Wendy C. McGraw : Litigation–Labor and Employment

: Litigation–Labor and Employment James P. Naughton : Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment

: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment Robert M. Tata: Litigation–Intellectual Property, Trade Secrets Law

Raleigh, NC

William M. Flynn : Corporate Law

: Corporate Law William H. McBride: Public Finance Law

Richmond, VA

Kenneth J. Alcott: Corporate Law

John J. Beardsworth, Jr. : Corporate Law, Energy Law, International Trade and Finance Law, Project Finance Law

: Corporate Law, Energy Law, International Trade and Finance Law, Project Finance Law Tyler P. Brown : Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Litigation–Bankruptcy

: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Litigation–Bankruptcy Kevin J. Buckley : Corporate Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law

: Corporate Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law Daniel M. Campbell : Real Estate Law

: Real Estate Law Whittington W. Clement : Government Relations Practice

: Government Relations Practice Cassandra C. Collins : Commercial Litigation

: Commercial Litigation Alexandra B. Cunningham : Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions–Defendants

: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions–Defendants Stephen P. Demm : Copyright Law, Litigation–Intellectual Property, Trademark Law

: Copyright Law, Litigation–Intellectual Property, Trademark Law Maya M. Eckstein : Litigation–Intellectual Property, Litigation–Patent

: Litigation–Intellectual Property, Litigation–Patent Kevin J. Finto : Environmental Law, Litigation–Environmental, Water Law

: Environmental Law, Litigation–Environmental, Water Law Edward J. Fuhr : Corporate Compliance Law, Litigation–Banking and Finance, Litigation­–First Amendment, Litigation–Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation–Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Litigation–Securities, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation

: Corporate Compliance Law, Litigation–Banking and Finance, Litigation­–First Amendment, Litigation–Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation–Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Litigation–Securities, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation Allen C. Goolsby III : Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law

: Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law Mark S. Hedberg : Health Care Law

: Health Care Law George C. Howell III : Tax Law

: Tax Law Matthew D. Jenkins : Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

: Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Laura Ellen Jones : Tax Law

: Tax Law Christopher G. Kulp : Public Finance Law

: Public Finance Law David Craig Landin : Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions–Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants, Product Liability Litigation–Defendants

: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions–Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants, Product Liability Litigation–Defendants John Gary Maynard III : Litigation–Intellectual Property

: Litigation–Intellectual Property Thomas McNally Millhiser : Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

: Tax Law, Trusts and Estates Thurston R. Moore : Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law

: Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law Lonnie D. Nunley III : Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation–Defendants

: Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation–Defendants John D. O'Neill, Jr. : Public Finance Law

: Public Finance Law Randall S. Parks : Corporate Law, Information Technology Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

: Corporate Law, Information Technology Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Robert Dean Pope : Public Finance Law

: Public Finance Law G. Ritter II : Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Litigation–ERISA

: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Litigation–ERISA Gregory B. Robertson : Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment

: Employment Law–Management, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor and Employment Robert M. Rolfe : Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Environmental

: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation–Environmental William L. S. Rowe : Litigation and Controversy–Tax, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

: Litigation and Controversy–Tax, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates James S. Seevers, Jr. : Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law

: Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law Thomas G. Slater, Jr. : Antitrust Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Litigation–Antitrust, Litigation–Intellectual Property, Litigation–Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants

: Antitrust Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Litigation–Antitrust, Litigation–Intellectual Property, Litigation–Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants Andrew J. Tapscott : Real Estate Law

: Real Estate Law John Charles Thomas : Appellate Practice

: Appellate Practice Gary E. Thompson: Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

The Woodlands, TX

Michael L. Dinnin: Commercial Litigation

Tysons Corner, VA

Christopher Giragosian : Banking and Finance Law

: Banking and Finance Law Francis A. McDermott : Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law

: Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law John C. McGranahan, Jr.: Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law

Washington, DC

Virginia S. Albrecht : Litigation–Environmental

: Litigation–Environmental William Brownell : Litigation–Environmental

: Litigation–Environmental Kristy A. Niehaus Bulleit : Water Law

: Water Law Robert A. Davis Jr. : Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law Norman W. Fichthorn : Litigation–Environmental

: Litigation–Environmental Andrea B. Field : Litigation–Environmental

: Litigation–Environmental Makram B. Jaber : Litigation–Environmental

: Litigation–Environmental Andrew R. Kintzinger : Public Finance Law

: Public Finance Law Charles H. Knauss : Environmental Law, Litigation–Environmental

: Environmental Law, Litigation–Environmental Lorelie S. Masters : Insurance Law

: Insurance Law Henry V. Nickel : Litigation–Environmental

: Litigation–Environmental Charles D. Ossola : Litigation–Intellectual Property, Litigation–Patent

: Litigation–Intellectual Property, Litigation–Patent Brian M. Zimmet: Energy Law

Recognition by Best Lawyers®is based entirely on peer-review. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical region and legal practice area. Best Lawyers employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.