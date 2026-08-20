The Best Lawyers in America 2027 Recognizes 221 Hunton Attorneys

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that 190 attorneys have been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America© 2027 as Best Lawyers. Additionally, 31 attorneys were named “Ones to Watch” in their respective fields.

Among these recognized attorneys, eight were named “Lawyer of the Year,” a recognition awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one attorney is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location.

Lawyers of the Year:

Lawrence J. Bracken II : Litigation – Banking and Finance (Atlanta, GA)

: Litigation – Banking and Finance (Atlanta, GA) Robert M. Cipolla : Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (Richmond, VA)

: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law (Richmond, VA) Cassandra C. Collins : Litigation – Construction (Richmond, VA)

: Litigation – Construction (Richmond, VA) Juan C. Enjamio : Employment Law – Management (Miami, FL)

: Employment Law – Management (Miami, FL) Steven M. Haas : Mergers and Acquisitions Law (Richmond, VA)

: Mergers and Acquisitions Law (Richmond, VA) John Gary Maynard, III : Trademark Law (Richmond, VA)

: Trademark Law (Richmond, VA) Uriel A. Mendieta : Securitization and Structured Finance Law (Miami, FL)

: Securitization and Structured Finance Law (Miami, FL) James S. Seevers, Jr.: Venture Capital Law (Richmond, VA)

Atlanta, GA

Lawrence Bracken II (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance Matthew Calvert (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Municipal, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Municipal, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants Robert Dumbacher (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Labor and Employment

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Labor and Employment Greta Griffith (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law John Schneider (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law Douglass Selby (Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law Caryl Greenberg Smith (Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law Eric Jon Taylor (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance

Austin, TX

Ryan Clinton (Best Lawyer): Appellate Practice

Boston, MA

Martin Gaynor III (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Antitrust

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Antitrust Harry Manion III (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation Michael Perry (Best Lawyer): Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

Charlotte, NC

Michael Kerrigan (Best Lawyer): Securitization and Structured Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Securitization and Structured Finance Law William McBride (Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law Michael Nedzbala (Best Lawyer): Securitization and Structured Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Securitization and Structured Finance Law Brent Rosser (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental

Dallas, TX

David Barbour (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Transactions/UCC Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Transactions/UCC Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law Joseph Blizzard (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants Thomas Cantrill (Best Lawyer): Trusts and Estates

(Best Lawyer): Trusts and Estates Jennifer Clyde (One to Watch): Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Securities

(One to Watch): Commercial Litigation, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Securities Joanna D. Enns (One to Watch): Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(One to Watch): Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law Jeffrey Giese (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Gregory Hesse (Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

(Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Marysia Laskowski (One to Watch): Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(One to Watch): Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law Andrew Lawrence (Best Lawyer): Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Tax Law Alexander McGeoch (Best Lawyer): Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Tax Law Joshua McNulty (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law Myles Reynolds (Best Lawyer): Energy Regulatory Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Regulatory Law Daryl Robertson (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Amber Rogers (Best Lawyer): Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

(Best Lawyer): Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment Gregory Schmitt (Best Lawyer): Corporate Governance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Governance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Howard Schreiber (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Louis Stahl (One to Watch): Real Estate Law

(One to Watch): Real Estate Law Mark Vowell (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Peter Weinstock (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law Beth Alexander Whitaker (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law Kathleen J. Wu (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

Houston, TX

Mark Arnold (Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law, Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law, Real Estate Law Callie Parker Bradford (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law Mark Breeding (Best Lawyer): Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

(Best Lawyer): Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law Tammy Brennig (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law Joseph Buoni (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Bankruptcy

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Bankruptcy Courtney Cochran Butler (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law Jeffrey Butler (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Project Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Project Finance Law Timothy Davidson II (Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

(Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Jeff Dodd (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Information Technology Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Information Technology Law Thomas Ford, Jr. (Best Lawyer): Energy Law, Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law, Tax Law Philip Guffy (One to Watch): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Energy Law, Financial Services Regulation Law

(One to Watch): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Energy Law, Financial Services Regulation Law Henry Havre (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law Ross Hill (One to Watch): Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law, Energy Law, Oil and Gas Law

(One to Watch): Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law, Energy Law, Oil and Gas Law Celeste Kelly (One to Watch): Public Finance Law

(One to Watch): Public Finance Law Neil Kelly (Best Lawyer): Energy Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law Terri Lacy (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates Emily Macey (Best Lawyer): Nonprofit/Charities Law, Trusts and Estates

(Best Lawyer): Nonprofit/Charities Law, Trusts and Estates Daniel McCormick (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Robert McNamara (Best Lawyer): Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Tax Law Michael Morfey (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Real Estate

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Real Estate Leah Nommensen (One to Watch): Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Energy Law, Real Estate Law

(One to Watch): Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Energy Law, Real Estate Law Michael O'Leary (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law Thomas Perich (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Gregory Porter (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trade Secrets Law

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law, Trade Secrets Law Samantha Gilley Rachlin (One to Watch): Public Finance Law

(One to Watch): Public Finance Law Joseph Rovira (Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

(Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Robin Russell (Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law

(Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law Thomas Sage (Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law Kelly Sandill (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation Conor Shary (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Thomas W. Taylor (Best Lawyer): Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

(Best Lawyer): Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants Timothy Unger (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Energy Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Energy Law Greg Waller (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar Holly Williamson (Best Lawyer): Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

(Best Lawyer): Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment Mark Young (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law

Los Angeles, CA

Raymond G. Chavez (One to Watch): Labor and Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

(One to Watch): Labor and Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment Roland Juarez (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Labor and Employment

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Labor and Employment Ann Marie Mortimer (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental Carlos Nevarez (One to Watch): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Bankruptcy

(One to Watch): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Bankruptcy Malcolm Weiss (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law

Miami, FL

Gil Acevedo (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Fernando Alonso (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, International Mergers and Acquisitions

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, International Mergers and Acquisitions Walter Andrews (Best Lawyer): Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance

(Best Lawyer): Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance Samuel Danon (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation Barry Davidson (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Real Estate, Litigation – Securities

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Real Estate, Litigation – Securities John Delionado (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar Juan Enjamio (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment Jamie Zysk Isani (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – First Amendment

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – First Amendment Gabriel Lopez (One to Watch): Banking and Finance Law

(One to Watch): Banking and Finance Law Carol C. Lumpkin (Best Lawyer): Arbitration, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management

(Best Lawyer): Arbitration, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management Uriel Mendieta (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law Angela Morrison (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law

(Best Lawyer): Environmental Law Cary Tolley III (Best Lawyer): Equipment Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Equipment Finance Law Alice Weeks (One to Watch): Insurance Law

New York, NY

George Badenoch (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Patent

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Patent Michael J. “Jack” Bisceglia (One to Watch): Commercial Litigation

(One to Watch): Commercial Litigation Robert Brusco (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Jillian Bledsoe Cherry (One to Watch): Real Estate Law

(One to Watch): Real Estate Law John J. Dedyo (Best Lawyer): Securitization and Structured Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Securitization and Structured Finance Law Douglas Dua (One to Watch): Energy Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(One to Watch): Energy Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Emmett "Bud" Ellis (Best Lawyer): Energy Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law Andrew Feiner (Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Tax Law Laurie Grasso (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Thomas Y. Hiner (Best Lawyer): Securitization and Structured Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Securitization and Structured Finance Law Douglas Hoffmann (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Kevin Jones (Best Lawyer): Energy Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law Chloe Kwon (Best Lawyer): Energy Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law Gregory F. Lang (Best Lawyer): Energy Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law Jonathan Reichman (Best Lawyer): Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property

(Best Lawyer): Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property Kevin Small (One to Watch): Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law

(One to Watch): Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law Paul Silverstein (Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Richmond, VA

John Beardsworth, Jr. (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Energy Law, International Trade and Finance Law, Project Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Energy Law, International Trade and Finance Law, Project Finance Law Matthew Bosher (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Securities

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Securities Charles Brewer (One to Watch): Corporate Governance and Compliance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(One to Watch): Corporate Governance and Compliance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law Tyler Brown (Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Litigation – Bankruptcy

(Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Litigation – Bankruptcy Daniel Campbell (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law John Chenault V (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Robert M. Cipolla (Best Lawyer): Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

(Best Lawyer): Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law Whittington Clement (Best Lawyer): Government Relations Practice

(Best Lawyer): Government Relations Practice Cassandra Collins (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Environmental Alexandra Cunningham (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants Wyatt Deal (Best Lawyer): Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law, Venture Capital Law

(Best Lawyer): Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law, Venture Capital Law Stephen Demm (Best Lawyer): Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trademark Law

(Best Lawyer): Copyright Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trademark Law Mayme Donohue (One to Watch): Corporate Governance and Compliance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(One to Watch): Corporate Governance and Compliance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law Katharine Westfall Durante (One to Watch): Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

(One to Watch): Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants Maya Eckstein (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent Jeffery Edwards (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions Kelly Faglioni (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation Edward Fuhr (Best Lawyer): Corporate Compliance Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – First Amendment, Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Litigation – Securities, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Compliance Law, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – First Amendment, Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Litigation – Securities, Securities/Capital Markets Law Douglas Garrou (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental Kevin M. Georgerian (Best Lawyer): Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(Best Lawyer): Mergers and Acquisitions Law Ryan Glasgow (Best Lawyer): Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

(Best Lawyer): Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment Michael Goldman (Best Lawyer): Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(Best Lawyer): Mergers and Acquisitions Law Allen Goolsby III (Best Lawyer): Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law Douglas Granger (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Steven Haas (Best Lawyer): Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Jason Harbour (Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

(Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Rudene Mercer Haynes (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law Mark Hedberg (Best Lawyer): Health Care Law

(Best Lawyer): Health Care Law Cecelia Philipps Horner (Best Lawyer): Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Tax Law George Howell III (Best Lawyer): Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Tax Law Matthew Jenkins (Best Lawyer): Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(Best Lawyer): Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Laura Ellen Jones (Best Lawyer): Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Tax Law Christopher Kulp (Best Lawyer): Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(Best Lawyer): Project Finance Law, Public Finance Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law Kurt G. Larkin (Best Lawyer): Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

(Best Lawyer): Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment Elbert Lin (Best Lawyer): Appellate Practice

(Best Lawyer): Appellate Practice Kimberly MacLeod (Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Banking and Finance Law Charles Matthews (One to Watch): Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Real Estate Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(One to Watch): Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Real Estate Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law John Gary Maynard III (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trademark Law

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trademark Law Patrick McDermott (Best Lawyer): Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance

(Best Lawyer): Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance Wendy McGraw (Best Lawyer): Appellate Practice, Litigation – Labor and Employment

(Best Lawyer): Appellate Practice, Litigation – Labor and Employment Thurston Moore (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law Eric J. Nedell (Best Lawyer): Energy Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law Lonnie Nunley III (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants John O'Neill, Jr. (Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law Randall Parks (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Information Technology Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Information Technology Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law James Pinna (Best Lawyer): Health Care Law

(Best Lawyer): Health Care Law Robert Dean Pope (Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law Lewis Powell III (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Antitrust

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Antitrust Robert Rolfe (Best Lawyer): Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental Johnathon Schronce (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions Watson Seaman (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law James Seevers, Jr. (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Venture Capital Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Venture Capital Law Michael Shebelskie (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental George Sibley III (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental Kendal Sibley (Best Lawyer): Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Tax Law Thomas Slater, Jr. (Best Lawyer): Antitrust Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

(Best Lawyer): Antitrust Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants J.R. Smith (Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

(Best Lawyer): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Allison M. Stelter (Best Lawyer): Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Tax Law Robert M. Tata (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trade Secrets Law

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trade Secrets Law Gary Thompson (Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Patrick Tricker (One to Watch): Financial Services Regulation Law, Real Estate Law

(One to Watch): Financial Services Regulation Law, Real Estate Law Richard Warren (Best Lawyer): Corporate Governance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Governance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Thomas Waskom (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants Jennifer Wuebker (One to Watch): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

(One to Watch): Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law Mark Wickersham (Best Lawyer): Corporate Governance Law

(Best Lawyer): Corporate Governance Law Amy McDaniel Williams (Best Lawyer): Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securitization and Structured Finance Law

San Francisco, CA

Shannon Broome (Best Lawyer): Energy Law, Energy Regulatory Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law, Energy Regulatory Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental Samuel L. Brown (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law

(Best Lawyer): Environmental Law Scott P. DeVries (Best Lawyer): Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

Washington, DC

Syed S. Ahmad (Best Lawyer): Insurance Law

(Best Lawyer): Insurance Law Virginia Albrecht (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental Ian Band (Best Lawyer): Immigration Law

(Best Lawyer): Immigration Law Ryan Bates (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Labor and Employment

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Labor and Employment Alundai J. Benjamin (One to Watch): Education Law, Labor and Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

(One to Watch): Education Law, Labor and Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment William Brownell (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental Ellis Butler (Best Lawyer): Energy Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law Brittany De Vries (One to Watch): Commercial Litigation

(One to Watch): Commercial Litigation Deidre G. Duncan (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law

(Best Lawyer): Environmental Law Andrea Field (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental James Glasgow (Best Lawyer): Energy Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law Kevin Hahm (Best Lawyer): Antitrust Law

(Best Lawyer): Antitrust Law Alexandra Hamilton (One to Watch): Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental

(One to Watch): Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental James W. Head (Best Lawyer): Project Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Project Finance Law Timothy Jacobs (Best Lawyer): Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law

(Best Lawyer): Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law Andrew Kintzinger (Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Public Finance Law Charles Knauss (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental Perie Reiko Koyama (One to Watch): Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

(One to Watch): Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants Michael Levine (Best Lawyer): Insurance Law

(Best Lawyer): Insurance Law Brian Levey (One to Watch): Environmental Law

(One to Watch): Environmental Law Rori Malech (Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Real Estate Law Jeffrey Martin (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Environmental Lorelie (Lorie) Masters (Best Lawyer): Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance

(Best Lawyer): Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance John McGranahan, Jr. (Best Lawyer): Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate Law

(Best Lawyer): Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate Law Kerry L. McGrath (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law

(Best Lawyer): Environmental Law Eric Murdock (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law

(Best Lawyer): Environmental Law Ted J. Murphy (Best Lawyer): Energy Regulatory Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Regulatory Law Charles Ossola (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Intellectual Property

(Best Lawyer): Litigation – Intellectual Property Shemin Proctor (Best Lawyer): Energy Law, Oil and Gas Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law, Oil and Gas Law Adam Rosser (Best Lawyer): Immigration Law

(Best Lawyer): Immigration Law Jeffrey Schroeder (Best Lawyer): Energy Law, Project Finance Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law, Project Finance Law John Lee Shepherd, Jr. (Best Lawyer): Energy Regulatory Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Regulatory Law Laurence Skinner (Best Lawyer): Energy Law

(Best Lawyer): Energy Law Bennett Sooy (One to Watch): Commercial Litigation

(One to Watch): Commercial Litigation Koorosh "KT" Talieh (Best Lawyer): Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance

(Best Lawyer): Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance Andrew Turner (Best Lawyer): Environmental Law

(Best Lawyer): Environmental Law Jessica Vara (One to Watch): Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Law

(One to Watch): Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Law Kevin White (Best Lawyer): Litigation – Labor and Employment

Recognition by Best Lawyers® is based entirely on peer-review. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical region and legal practice area. Best Lawyers employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational, and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.